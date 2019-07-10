SBI probe unearths Rs 5,500 crore transactions among Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group firms, says report

An investigation ordered by the State Bank of India has flagged transactions worth Rs 5,500 crore in the books of Reliance Communications and two other group companies, The Economic Times reported on Wednesday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter, adding that this has led to further probe.

The investigation into fund flows at RCom, Reliance Telecom and Reliance Telecom Infrastructure scrutinised apparent evergreening of loans, related-party transactions, and what looked like preferential dealings with entities at which employees of the group were directors, the report said.

The probe, the report said, has looked into transactions that were made between May 2017 and March 2018, examining more than one lakh entries made during the period. The fund flows came under intense scrutiny as the SBI-led banks' group suspects fund diversion, the report added.

A deeper probe will be initiated to check the authenticity of the dealings of the three entities, one of persons mentioned above told the paper, as mentioned in the report.