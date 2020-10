The economists at the State Bank of India (SBI) have proposed "Adopt-A-Family' scheme for all the taxpayers to help BPL families across the country in return of tax deductions over and above 80C.

Under this voluntary scheme, a taxpayer with an annual income of Rs 10 Lakh or more may adopt a coronavirus-hit BPL family and help the family with Rs 5,000 per month.

This would provide the support of Rs 60,000 per year to the family, and reduce the burden on the government considerably.

According to SBI economists, there are some 70 lakh taxpayers with a gross income of Rs 10 lakh in the country. If taxpayers, as small as 10 percent of this number, adopt a family, they would be reaching out to 7 lakh families or 28 lakh family members.

To boost the taxpayer interest, SBI economists suggested, the "government to incentivize at least 50,000 tax deduction over and above 80C limits to the taxpayer. This can be monitored by bank accounts enabled through Aadhaar payments." These incentives may cost Rs 1,050 crore to the government.

However, if the government chooses to give financial support to these 7 lakh families, the cost would be Rs 3,500 crore with the consumption boom of Rs 11,666 crores.

SBI economists have used the example of "Give Up" campaign to explain why incentivization is the perfect motivation for taxpayers.