Speaking at an economics conference hosted by the largest lender in the nation, SBI Chief Dinesh Khara said that the banking industry had internalised the lessons from the last cycle of rapid loan expansion, which eventually caused a sharp increase in sour loans.

State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara stated on Wednesday that the Indian banking industry is in a lot better position than it was during the last cycle and would be able to sustain the current round of strong loan growth. Speaking at an economics conference hosted by the largest lender in the nation, Khara said that the banking industry had internalised the lessons from the last cycle of rapid loan expansion, which eventually caused a sharp increase in sour loans.

In addition to insisting on equity, banks also consider the colour of the equity to make sure that hybrid debt does not pass for core equity, according to Khara, who emphasised that banks are better positioned from the standpoint of loan underwriting and risk pricing.

According to him, decision-making is now done more scientifically, and banks are now well-capitalised.

"The banking system is much better placed… growth that we are seeing is sustainable too," Khara said.

The banking industry, which had battled for years to push annual growth into double digits, saw credit expand by 17 percent during the two weeks that ended on November 4.

In contrast to the previous situation, when their balance sheets included substantial loans, corporations are now less indebted, he claimed.

As per Khara, there have also been improvements to the ecosystem that are proving to be very beneficial to the lenders. He cited many aspects like bankruptcy legislation, data from the Goods and Service Tax Network, the ratings ecosystem, and credit bureaus as instances.

The GDP is expected to grow to $40 trillion by 2047, which Khara described as a "mammoth task."

During this time, he explained, the emphasis is on infrastructure-led growth, which requires the development of deep debt markets, which India at the moment does not have.

In order to contribute to the overall growth, as per Khara, the nation's banks and alternative mechanisms like the GIFT City would need to play a significant role in the coming years.