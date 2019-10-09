Business
SBI cuts interest rates on savings deposits
Updated : October 09, 2019 02:07 PM IST
SBI shares were trading at Rs 254.95, up Rs 5.85 (2.35 percent) recovering more than 4 percent from lows.
The bank lowered its Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate or MCLR by 10 basis points across all tenors to 8.05 percent.
