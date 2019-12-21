#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar nudges India Inc for credit underutilisation

Updated : December 21, 2019 08:45 PM IST

The State Bank today has loan sanction limits of up to Rs 8 lakh crore, but the utilisation (demand) is of only Rs 5.5-6 lakh crore, the SBI chairman said.
Among others, unsecured loans (such as credit against salaries) are growing at 25 percent and there is good demand from the housing sector also, he said.
