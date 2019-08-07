#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Save tiger reserves and reap trillions in economic benefits, says report

Updated : August 07, 2019 06:23 PM IST

Tiger reserves are a safe haven for tigers and other wildlife species and provide a host of ecosystem services to humans.
An official government study analysed the economic valuation of 10 of the 50 tiger reserves across the country and found that for every rupee spent on their management they, on average, gave benefits of Rs 2,500 per reserve.
Benefits related to the provisioning of water from these 10 tiger reserves is over Rs. 330 billion, which is more than the total budget of the government’s newly created Ministry of Jal Shakti.
Save tiger reserves and reap trillions in economic benefits, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Bajaj Electricals to be cash positive in FY20, says CMD

Bajaj Electricals to be cash positive in FY20, says CMD

Vivo S1 India Launch: Check launch time, expected price and specifications

Vivo S1 India Launch: Check launch time, expected price and specifications

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV