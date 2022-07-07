Samsung, Xiaomi now offer Rummy Passion app on their own app stores

Rummy enthusiasts from across the nation can now download the Rummy Passion App directly on their Xiaomi and Samsung smartphones. Keeping in mind the unremittingly growing demand among the wide spectrum of users, Passion Gaming's Rummy Passion has widened the scope of players to download the App on 'GetApps' on Xiaomi devices and 'Galaxy Store' on Samsung devices.

Players using Xiaomi and Samsung smartphones can now easily download the app on the official app stores of their devices by simply searching for 'Rummy Passion'. "With this landmark development, players can now download the game with more ease and enjoy a seamless gaming experience at India's fastest-growing Rummy destination," a press release said.

The Rummy Passion App has been available for download on Android smartphonesand iPhones for a long time, but the presence of the app in the GetApps Store and Galaxy store will surely boost the accessibility of the game to a vast array of players. With a player base of over 50 Lakh and the availability of different game formats, Rummy Passion ranks among the best Online Rummy platforms that offer a safe and secure gaming experience, the release added.

Rummy Passion is an RNG-certified platform by iTech Labs that ensures fair play and adequate risk mitigation for players, making it a 100 percent trusted application. Rummy Passion also has a seal of certification from EGF (E-Gaming Federation) and adheres to all the parameters set for the gaming industry rigidly. This helps ensure that the game functions ethically and bears the highest standards of integrity.

Along with multiple salient features, Rummy Passion offers players an opportunity to compete with the best players from across the nation and showcase their skills in Leaderboard and Tournaments. About Rummy Passion Rummy Passion, owned and operated by Passion Gaming, ranks as one of India's best Rummy apps. The Online Rummy platform can be accessed on Android and iOS devices, along with the Rummypassion.com web platform. It's an internationally certified Rummy game, with state-of-the-art security features, and has over 50 lakh players competing for real cash.