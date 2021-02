Leading cloud-based, software-as-a-service company Salesforce has announced that it will not be mandatory for its employees to return to the office even after the pandemic is brought under control, reported Forbes. As per the report, the company president Brent Hyder wrote in a blog post that the days of office-based working is long gone.

"An immersive workspace is no longer limited to a desk in our Towers; the 9-to-5 workday is dead, and the employee experience is about more than ping-pong tables and snacks," Brent Hyder wrote.

As per the new guidelines of the tech firm, employees will have three different option regarding their future work style-- flex, fully remote, and office-based. Under the flex system, employees will report to the office anywhere from one to three days each week, others will work fully remote and a small number will come to the office around five days every week, the report said.

As per the report, the new guidelines are based on the feedback the company received from its staff.

While the move is notable it is not an exception, the report said. Several firms are giving serious consideration towards switching permanently to unconventional flexible work culture. Amazon had announced its plans to build a second headquarters in Northern Virginia, which would offer a wide array of accommodations for people when they return to the office in addition to features such as woodlands, amphitheatre, walking paths, extensive bike parking and a dog run, the report said.

Facebook too took a similar step when it purchased the former headquarters of lifestyle retailer REI and is looking to turn into a workspace that gives you a hybrid experience. Similar steps are also being taken by Google’s parent company Alphabet, the report said.