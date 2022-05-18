  • Home>
IST (Published)
On the subject of inflation, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said the BJP-led government at the Centre is "looting" people's wealth. In April, wholesale price-based inflation reached a new high of 15.08 percent, owing mostly to rising food, gasoline, and other commodity costs.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) at 15.08 percent is the highest in the new series. The WPI inflation has remained in double digits for the 13th consecutive month since April last year. The Congress party and its leaders have been attacking the government over the issue of rising prices and unemployment.
In a tweet, Pilot said, "Inflation and unemployment are making new records day by day under the directionless and failed governance of the Central Government. With the wholesale inflation registering 15.08% in the month of April, the inflation in the country has reached the highest level of 24 years”.
The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan said, "BJP, which looted people’s earnings and savings, has become the culprit of every citizen".
