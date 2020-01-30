Associate Partner
Countdown

#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on January 30
Asian stocks rise as Apple drives tech gains, virus worries ease
Oil prices fall as virus death toll climbs, US inventories rise
Rupee opens 16 paise lower against dollar
Home Economy
Economy

Sabka Vishwas Scheme: Govt to get over Rs 39,500 crore from this amnesty plan

Updated : January 30, 2020 05:58 PM IST

Collection from Sabka Vishwas Scheme will act as a big booster for the government, which is staring at revenue shortage from both direct and indirect taxes.
Nearly 1.90 lakh applications involving duties of about Rs 90,000 crore were filed during the amnesty window which closed on January 15.
CBIC closed the Sabka Vishwas Scheme with duty payable being Rs 39,591.91 crore.
Sabka Vishwas Scheme: Govt to get over Rs 39,500 crore from this amnesty plan
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Kotak Mahindra Bank to cap promoter voting rights at 15% from April 1, to withdraw case filed in Bombay HC

Kotak Mahindra Bank to cap promoter voting rights at 15% from April 1, to withdraw case filed in Bombay HC

Tata Motors Q3 net profit at Rs 1,738 crore, beats estimates

Tata Motors Q3 net profit at Rs 1,738 crore, beats estimates

Bajaj Auto Q3 up 14.4% YoY at Rs 1,261 crore, beats estimates

Bajaj Auto Q3 up 14.4% YoY at Rs 1,261 crore, beats estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement