Sabka Vishwas Scheme: Govt to get over Rs 39,500 crore from this amnesty plan
Updated : January 30, 2020 05:58 PM IST
Collection from Sabka Vishwas Scheme will act as a big booster for the government, which is staring at revenue shortage from both direct and indirect taxes.
Nearly 1.90 lakh applications involving duties of about Rs 90,000 crore were filed during the amnesty window which closed on January 15.
CBIC closed the Sabka Vishwas Scheme with duty payable being Rs 39,591.91 crore.
