The Telangana government has started the disbursement of Rs 7,720.29 crore to around 70 lakh farmers in the state under the 11th tranche of the Rythu Bandhu scheme from today, June 26. As per the scheme, an amount of Rs 5,000 per acre of land will be deposited into the farmers’ accounts which will provide them support during the Vanakalam (monsoon) season when crops are sown.

The scheme aims to support farmers and enhance agricultural productivity in the state. The scheme will also see an increased number of as 5 lakh new farmers’ accounts, including 1.5 lakh Podu farmers owning 4 lakh acres of Podu lands, were added this year.

This addition puts an extra burden of approximately Rs 300 crore on the government as compared to the previous disbursements.

Earlier, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy advised the first-time beneficiaries of the scheme to present the local agriculture officials with their bank account details to facilitate a smooth disbursement process and contact the same authorities in case of any anomalies.

The acre-wise distribution of funds has been an established practice which ensures that assistance reaches farmers based on their land holdings.

The commitment to supporting farmers is exemplified by various initiatives including the Rythu Bima, which ensures crop insurance, free electricity, and uninterrupted water supply for irrigation.

The efforts underscore Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s commitment to the well-being of farmers and the growth of the agricultural sector in the state, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said, Telangana Today reported.

“The completion of pending projects and the availability of irrigation water due to the construction of the Kaleshwaram project have resulted in increased cultivation and a remarkable surge in paddy production. The neighbouring States have turned to Telangana for rice supplies, which is a testament to the success of the State’s agricultural policies,” the minister added.

After the disbursement of the 11th tranche of the Rythu Bandhu scheme , the total contribution of the government under the scheme so far amounts to Rs 72,910 crore. Under the scheme, the state government provides financial support of a total of Rs 10,000 in two instalments, with Rs 5,000 each released in two agricultural seasons.