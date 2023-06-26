The Telangana government has released Rs 7720 crore under the 11th tranche of the Rythu Bandhu scheme which will benefit 70 lakh farmers in the state.

The Telangana government has started the disbursement of Rs 7,720.29 crore to around 70 lakh farmers in the state under the 11th tranche of the Rythu Bandhu scheme from today, June 26. As per the scheme, an amount of Rs 5,000 per acre of land will be deposited into the farmers’ accounts which will provide them support during the Vanakalam (monsoon) season when crops are sown.

The Rythu Bandhu is a farmer benefit scheme launched by the Telangana government to provide farmers with the monetary support of Rs 5,000 per acre of land.

The scheme aims to support farmers and enhance agricultural productivity in the state. The scheme will also see an increased number of as 5 lakh new farmers’ accounts, including 1.5 lakh Podu farmers owning 4 lakh acres of Podu lands, were added this year.