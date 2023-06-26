CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsTelangana starts disbursement of Rs 7,720 crore under Rythu Bandhu scheme, check details

Telangana starts disbursement of Rs 7,720 crore under Rythu Bandhu scheme, check details

Telangana starts disbursement of Rs 7,720 crore under Rythu Bandhu scheme, check details
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 26, 2023 5:26:06 PM IST (Published)

The Telangana government has released Rs 7720 crore under the 11th tranche of the Rythu Bandhu scheme which will benefit 70 lakh farmers in the state.

The Telangana government has started the disbursement of Rs 7,720.29 crore to around 70 lakh farmers in the state under the 11th tranche of the Rythu Bandhu scheme from today, June 26. As per the scheme, an amount of Rs 5,000 per acre of land will be deposited into the farmers’ accounts which will provide them support during the Vanakalam (monsoon) season when crops are sown.

The Rythu Bandhu is a farmer benefit scheme launched by the Telangana government to provide farmers with the monetary support of Rs 5,000 per acre of land.
The scheme aims to support farmers and enhance agricultural productivity in the state. The scheme will also see an increased number of as 5 lakh new farmers’ accounts, including 1.5 lakh Podu farmers owning 4 lakh acres of Podu lands, were added this year.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X