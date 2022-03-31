Russia sanctions stall NTPC thermal project in Bihar: Power minister

Construction of state-run NTPC's Barh thermal power project in Bihar that has involvement of Russian entities has been affected due to various sanctions against Russia, Parliament was informed on March 31. "In so far as Ministry of Power is concerned, NTPC's Barh Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-I (3X660 MW), which is presently under construction, has involvement of Russian entities," Power Minister R.K. Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on March 31.

About the impact in terms of various sanctions on this project along with project cost, expenditure incurred and anticipated date of commissioning, the minister told the House that there is difficulty in payments and renewal of bank guarantees due to the exclusion of Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments system.

The minister stated that supplies of balance equipment/material from Russian entities may get affected. The visit of engineers/technical advisors from Russia for project commissioning activities may get affected, he added.