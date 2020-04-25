Economy Rural Development Ministry released Rs 36,000 crore to states in April Updated : April 25, 2020 11:14 AM IST Under PMAY (G), the priority would be to complete those 48 lakh housing units where third and fourth instalments have been given to the beneficiaries. The ministry has sanctioned Rs 33,300 crore under MGNREGA out of which Rs 20,225 crore has been released to liquidate all the outstanding dues of previous years towards wages and materials. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365