English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy News

Rural demand might rise thanks to good rabi harvest and high mandi prices for crops

economy | IST

Rural demand might rise thanks to good rabi harvest and high mandi prices for crops

Profile image
By Latha Venkatesh   Jan 4, 2023 10:40 PM IST (Published)
Mini

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Akshay D'Souza, Chief-Growth and Insights at Bizom; K Ramakrishnan, MD-South Asia World Panel Division at Kantar and Sachchidanand Shukla, Chief Economist at Mahindra Group discussed the state of rural demand at length.

Has rural India's consumption increased? The big question in Q3 was whether things had improved in rural consumption since a large portion of consumption had been negatively impacted by inflation. But now with better rain and perhaps the ebbing of inflation, have things gotten better in rural consumption?

Recommended Articles

View All
No surge pricing or cancellations — how Metroride simplified your daily commute

No surge pricing or cancellations — how Metroride simplified your daily commute

IST3 Min(s) Read

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

IST4 Min(s) Read

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

IST2 Min(s) Read

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

IST3 Min(s) Read


In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Akshay D'Souza, Chief-Growth and Insights at Bizom; K Ramakrishnan, MD-South Asia World Panel Division at Kantar and Sachchidanand Shukla, Chief Economist at Mahindra Group discussed the state of rural demand at length.
First up, Dr. Shukla said that mandi (big wholesale market where crops, vegetables and other items are sold directly by manufacturers, farmers at a fair price, generally in bulk) prices for most key crops are higher than minimum support price (MSP) and that bodes well for farm economy.
“Mandi prices for most key crops are higher than MSPs, which means more incomes and therefore, the ability and willingness of the farmer or people on the rural side is going to be positive,” he said.
Also Read | An Indian consumer staples giant says it will take a few quarters for consumption to recover
Talking about shrinkflation, Ramakrishnan said an 8 percent shrink in average grammage drop is seen in rural. However, an early sign of momentum is building in rural area. According to him, a good rabi crop will aid rural demand.
“The number of trips that a household is making to a store to purchase has gone up. So, the way the rural consumer is managing is going more often to the store but getting lesser units per trip,” said Ramakrishnan.
However, D'Souza expect a rise in rural consumption once inflation cools off. He said, “The whole food insecurity, inflationary costs are impacting rural consumption, but as we see inflation soaking down over the next 2-3 months further, we will start seeing a rise in consumption for them.”
Also Read | Year ender 2022 | Global inflation, interest rate hikes and the three Cs
According to Kantar Worldpanel Survey, Urban growth is back after being hit by inflation in first half of 2022 and rural shows some signs of growth, but too early to conclude. As per Bizom December 2022 survey, consumers continue to buy conservatively post Diwali. However, demand for branded commodities and home care products is steady.
For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X