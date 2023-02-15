Rupee trade being encouraged with Russia, Africa, gulf nations to minimise forex-related issues

Trading in rupees is being promoted not just with Russia but also with other countries that have issues with foreign exchange, such as the gulf states, Africa, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

Government sources have told CNBC-TV18 that rupee trade is being encouraged not just with Russia but with all nations where there are issues with foreign exchange, which includes the gulf countries, Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Describing the opening of vostro accounts by 17 banks as recognition of the potential in rupee trade, sources said that though rupee trade transactions are taking place the government is yet to get specific data in this regard.

With periodic meetings being held with the Department of Financial Services (DFS), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Export Promotion Councils (EPCs), government sources said that while some transactions are being tried to be booked in rupee, some time-taking processes are being smoothened out and the degree of advantage being taken by importers and exporters from rupee trade will depend on their comfort level and respective progress.

Sources added that though the United States hasn't indicated of any sanctions if petroleum is being imported for the purpose of energy security, the option of rupee trade remains open for petroleum imports if India's energy security gets affected.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal gave the credit of the 17.33 percent overall export growth in the current financial year to a historically high growth rate of about 30 percent of the services sector and 8.5 percent cumulative growth of merchandise exports.

With the trade surplus for services at the highest ever for India, the government is optimistic that growth momentum will continue despite strong global headwinds.

Describing the growth momentum in exports as dependent on the import appetite of other nations, sources pointed to a rise in exports of iron ore and marine products to China with an easing of COVID-induced lockdowns and expected further benefits to Indian exports due to measures taken by the United States to increase its growth rate.

While all central ministries have been asked to identify non-essential imports, the government is also looking to define "essential" imports based on the local production capacity of a product and its quality for import substitution.

On the front of global trade, the 4th round of India-EU FTA talks is scheduled from 13th to 17th March, while the Commerce Secretary and DG (Trade) will meet again in August 2023 to review its progress.

The 8th round of India-UK FTA negotiations is scheduled from 20th to 24th March after the successful completion of the 7th round of negotiations from 6th February to 10th February.

While new areas like SMEs, trade, gender, environment and labour are being added to the existing agenda of India-Canada trade talks, the government expects a clearer picture of the implementation of the India-Australia trade pact by the end of March.