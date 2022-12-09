Rupee-rouble trade with Russia remains on paper, says Rajya Sabha MP

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney said that the sooner the rupee-rouble trade commences, the better it would be for India,

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce, said that despite the government announcing a rupee-rouble trade with Russia, the prospect is yet to be operationalised and remains only on paper for now. He told CNBC-TV18 that though the government has nominated five banks for rupee-rouble accounts, yet no bank is ready to proceed with trading.

He said that the sooner the rupee-rouble trade commences, the better it would be for India, pointing out that no one knows till when the Russia-Ukraine war will continue and trade with the world's largest country is important for India for import substitution as well as to get competitive prices. Russia is an important source for oil, fertilisers, diamonds, defence equipment and spare parts for India.

While lauding the government's engagements in improving the balance of trade, he said that for the first time India achieved its export target of $676 million and is estimated to touch $760 million this year. However, in view of a sharp spike in commodity prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recessionary conditions, he said that an analysis is needed on what has been the actual increase volume-wise increase in exports as prices of many commodities like coal, metals, fertilisers and oil had almost doubled.

He added that he requested the government to look at ways to augment exports in labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery and engineering goods, while stating that these items have shown a downward trend over the past six months. Sahney said that he has urged for an increase in share of exports from MSMEs and the agricultural sector, while pointing to the resistance from Middle Eastern nations on agricultural products like basmati rice on the basis of non-tariff barriers like the issue of pesticide residues.

Pointing to the need to analyse India's experience from the past Foreign Trade Agreements (FTAs) with ASEAN countries and Sri Lanka, he said that potential FTAs with EU and the UK should be a win-win situation for all the signatories. Stating that UAE's exports to India have increased due to zero duty on gold imports, he added that "India's exports to UAE have also increased but not proportionately"