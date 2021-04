Rupee remains under pressure, touches 8-month low

The rupee depreciated 17 paise to 74.75 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday tracking weakness in other Asian currencies.

The rupee touches a fresh eight-month low as traders cover short dollar with bond yields below six percent for the first time in two months.

Traders also said the domestic unit is trading on a weak note as investors believe that the central bank's bond-buying plan could be bearish for the currency due to inflationary concerns.