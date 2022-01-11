Rupee gains 14 paise to close at 73.91 against US dollar

The rupee surged 14 paise to close at 73.91 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking a weak American currency in the overseas market and firm trend domestic equities. At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened strong at 73.94 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.83 and a low of 74.00. It finally settled at 73.91, a rise of 14 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 74.05 against the greenback. On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 221.26 points or 0.37 per cent higher at 60,616.89, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 52.45 points or 0.29 per cent to 18,055.75.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against the basket of six currencies, fell 0.11 per cent to 95.88. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 1.52 per cent higher at USD 82.10 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 124.23 crore, as per stock exchange data.

