Economy Rules of origin: Needless restrictive implementation could act as a trade barrier Updated : September 19, 2020 09:42 AM IST If the implementation of the rules of origin is more restrictive than is necessary, they may have protectionist effects and end up acting as trade barriers. Customs should implement CAROTAR with a light touch - never forgetting they are meant only to prevent unscrupulous trade and not throttle legitimate trade.