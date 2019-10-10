#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

RSS' economic arm Swadeshi Jagran Manch starts stir against RCEP

Updated : October 10, 2019 01:00 PM IST

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) offshoot Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) announced a 10-day nationwide protest against the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).
RCEP is a mega free trade agreement of 10 ASEAN countries with their six FTA partners, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.
The RSS offshoot has demanded that government must not sign RCEP, claiming that it would push the present and future generations to joblessness and poverty.
RSS' economic arm Swadeshi Jagran Manch starts stir against RCEP
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

NPAs continue to bite: Banks have lost Rs 1.76 lakh crore in the last three years

NPAs continue to bite: Banks have lost Rs 1.76 lakh crore in the last three years

88 defaulters cost public sector banks Rs 1.07 lakh crore, reveals RTI query

88 defaulters cost public sector banks Rs 1.07 lakh crore, reveals RTI query

This renewable energy firm has doubled investor wealth in just 1 year

This renewable energy firm has doubled investor wealth in just 1 year

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV