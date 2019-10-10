Economy
RSS' economic arm Swadeshi Jagran Manch starts stir against RCEP
Updated : October 10, 2019 01:00 PM IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) offshoot Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) announced a 10-day nationwide protest against the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).
RCEP is a mega free trade agreement of 10 ASEAN countries with their six FTA partners, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.
The RSS offshoot has demanded that government must not sign RCEP, claiming that it would push the present and future generations to joblessness and poverty.
