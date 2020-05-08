Economy RSS-affiliated labour union slams MP, UP, Gujarat decisions to suspend labour laws Updated : May 08, 2020 06:02 PM IST RSS-affiliated labour union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has criticised the decision of BJP-ruled states MP, UP and Gujarat to suspend most labour laws The move is against international principles of law and could set a precedent for other states, BMS General Secretary Virjesh Upadhyay said. BMS will also consider staging protests against the move. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365