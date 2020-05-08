  • SENSEX
RSS-affiliated labour union slams MP, UP, Gujarat decisions to suspend labour laws

Updated : May 08, 2020 06:02 PM IST

RSS-affiliated labour union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has criticised the decision of BJP-ruled states MP, UP and Gujarat to suspend most labour laws
The move is against international principles of law and could set a precedent for other states, BMS General Secretary Virjesh Upadhyay said.
BMS will also consider staging protests against the move.
