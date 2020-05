Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that Rs 6000 crore will be pushed using CAMPA Funds to generate employment. The FM said that plans worth the amount, that are aimed at creating job opportunities in rural and semi-urban areas will be soon approved.

The jobs will be aimed at the tribal population of the country and will include jobs such as afforestation among others, the FM said during the press conference.

Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) was set up under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Act, 2016.

The fund deals with all compensatory afforestation process made mandatory by the government to counter the losses incurred in the country due to the diversion of forest land for other purposes.