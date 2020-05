Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a press conference said that a step taken for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) is a creation of fund of funds to infuse Rs 50,000 crore equity to expand MSME size as well as capacity.

This fund is going to be operated through though mother-fund and daughter-fund framework to help MSMEs expand capacity and eventually get listed. The Fund of Funds will be set up with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore and will provide equity funding for MSMEs with growth potential and viability.

The government announced Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans for businesses including MSMEs. The government has approved emergency credit line to business, MSMEs from banks and NBFCs upto 20 percent of entire outstanding credit as on February 29, 2020. The borrowers with upto Rs 25 crore outstanding and Rs 100 crore turnover are eligible.

The government also said that the definition of MSMEs is changing, which is in favor of the MSMEs. The investment limit has been revised upwards, additional criteria of turnover brought in to define MSMEs and manufacturing and service-based MSMEs will now enjoy the same benefits.

Now, those with investment below Rs 10 crore and turnover under Rs 50 crore will be classified as small enterprises, while companies having investment under Rs 20 crore and turnover below Rs 100 crore will be termed medium enterprises.