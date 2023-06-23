It has been a month since Reserve Bank of India started the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes under its 'clean note policy'. CNBC-TV18 learns that over 72 percent, that is Rs 2.62 lakh crore worth of these high denomination currency notes have been either exchanged or deposited in banks.
It has been a month since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) started the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes under its 'clean note policy'. CNBC-TV18 learns that over 72 percent, that is Rs 2.62 lakh crore worth of these high denomination currency notes have been either exchanged or deposited in banks.
The objective of RBI's Clean Note Policy is to give the citizens good quality currency notes and coins while the soiled notes are withdrawn out of circulation.
Also Read: Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: An RTI activist wants to see 'all files' on the ban decision, here's RBI's response
The RBI introduced the Rs 2,000 notes in November 2016 to meet the currency requirement of the economy in an expeditious manner after the withdrawal of the legal tender status of all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes in circulation at that time. The value of the total currency notes which need to be withdrawn is Rs 3.62 lakh crore.
Remember, the RBI has set a deadline of September 30 for the Rs 2,000 notes to be deposited or exchanged. The apex bank is also urging its customers to not wait for the September 30 deadline to return these notes.
First Published: Jun 23, 2023 11:49 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Income tax after death | How legal heirs can file the ITR and all other details
Jun 23, 2023 IST3 Min Read
People in age group of 36-45 invest the most, women prefer lower-risk investments: Grip
Jun 23, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Here is how the global mining landscape changed over the years: Study
Jun 23, 2023 IST4 Min Read
View: There's more to the rise in bond yields than the hawkish MPC minutes
Jun 23, 2023 IST4 Min Read