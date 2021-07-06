Rs 2000 crore loss so far as commuters get free pass at toll plazas due to farmers’ protest: Report

Fifty toll plazas in Punjab and Haryana have remained closed in the last eight months after they were converted into massive farmer protest sites, leading to losses of nearly Rs 2,000 crore to the exchequer.

A commuter travelling from Delhi to Chandigarh on NH 44 has to shell out Rs 300 as toll fee, but everything has been on hold since the protest began. Commuters got a free pass of sorts after the protesting farmers took over the highways and the toll plazas.

With toll collection hitting zero, the losses in revenue are continuously mounting. A senior government official told News 18 that the Centre has so far incurred losses to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore, and now the daily loss figure stands at Rs 5 crore. This could perhaps be the first instance where so many toll plazas were shut simultaneously for such long durations, he added.

Union Roads and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said in Parliament that as of March 16, the loss in revenue owing to the closure of toll plazas in Punjab stood at Rs 487 crore and Rs 326 crore in Haryana.

NHAI on July 2 announced that toll operators will now be able to claim relief due to the closure of toll plazas. The farmer protests will now be considered as “indirect political force majeure event", something that didn’t let them collect toll fee and their concession agreements for collecting toll for the period the plazas were closed could be extended.