Room for more rate cuts as governmentâ€™s hands tied, says RBI Governor

After surprising everyone with four successive rate cuts this year, Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said "there is more room" to do so given the growth deceleration and stable inflation that is likely to stay below target for a year or so.

However, the governor was quick to add that there is little fiscal space for the government to unveil any counter-cyclical measures to boost the sagging growth and the only way to revive the growth engine is to front-load the budgeted capex, hinting that only an easy monetary policy can help salvage the situation.

Since assuming charge in mid-December, the Das-led rate-setting panel has delivered four successive rates cuts, with the fourth one last month being the most surprising and unconventionalÂ Â one as he chose to deliver a 35 bps repo cut. With that the RBI has delivered a cumulative 110 bps repo reduction since February, yanking down the key benchmark rate to a nine-year low of 5.40 percent.