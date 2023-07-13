Rollback 28% GST on online gaming, has great employment potential: ESC

By Timsy Jaipuria

Electronics and Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) Chairman Sandeep Narula has requested the GST Council to review the 28 percent GST on the nascent online gaming industry. Narula also stated that online gaming requires a lot of skill unlike gambling or a game of chance.

Electronics and Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) has urged the government to maintain the “status quo” in levying Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the online gaming industry to give a lifeline to the nascent online gaming sector, which has great employment potential. Share Market Live NSE

In a statement issued on Thursday in support of the online gaming industry, ESC Chairman Sandeep Narula has urged the GST Council to take a balanced view in the interest of the online gaming industry. “The announced 28 percent GST as recommended by the GST Council will have a pernicious impact on online gaming , which is not a gambling or a chance game but requires a high degree of skills,’’ Narula said. The tax on online gaming as suggested by the GST Council is imposed without making any differentiation between whether online games require skill or are based on chance.