CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsRollback 28% GST on online gaming, has great employment potential: ESC

Rollback 28% GST on online gaming, has great employment potential: ESC

Rollback 28% GST on online gaming, has great employment potential: ESC
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Timsy Jaipuria  Jul 13, 2023 4:50:28 PM IST (Published)

Electronics and Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) Chairman Sandeep Narula has requested the GST Council to review the 28 percent GST on the nascent online gaming industry. Narula also stated that online gaming requires a lot of skill unlike gambling or a game of chance.

Electronics and Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) has urged the government to maintain the “status quo” in levying Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the online gaming industry to give a lifeline to the nascent online gaming sector, which has great employment potential.

Share Market Live


In a statement issued on Thursday in support of the online gaming industry, ESC Chairman Sandeep Narula has urged the GST Council to take a balanced view in the interest of the online gaming industry.
“The announced 28 percent GST as recommended by the GST Council will have a pernicious impact on online gaming, which is not a gambling or a chance game but requires a high degree of skills,’’ Narula said.  The tax on online gaming as suggested by the GST Council is imposed without making any differentiation between whether online games require skill or are based on chance.
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X