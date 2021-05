The industry has raised concerns on the ambiguity with regards to pricing for exporting products in the absence/clarity of remission duties that the government has to let the industry know, according to people in the know.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting with Export Promotion Council on Monday and he took up all the issues of the exporters.

This Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) is supposed to be implemented from January 1, 2021. However, so far, remission rates are not out despite the fact that the GK Pillai led commission panel has submitted its report on the industry-wise remission rates.