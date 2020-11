Chief Economic Adviser, Krishnamurthy Subramanian, is positive on an economic recovery post the pandemic. Speaking at the CII National MNC's conference on Monday, he adds that we need more jobs to facilitate faster growth.

“If you take the agricultural reforms, the MSME definitional changes, the PLI scheme, the labour reforms - all these together - it is an attempt to change the macro configuration of the economy towards those sectors that are more employment intensive. Especially the primary and secondary sectors – primary sector is agriculture, secondary sector is manufacturing. This is important because if we need sustained growth to happen that can only happen through robust job creation in the economy, not through jobless growth,” he said.