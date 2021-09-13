Must sustain vaccination pace to limit damage to economy, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

In an interview with CNN-News18's Marya Shakil, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said they emphasised the need to sustain the pace of vaccination to limit the damage to the economy.

In an interview with CNN-News18, Sitharaman said, "Within the country, we have to keep going with the vaccination. If protection from the corona is given to people with the vaccines, I think that would eliminate many related risks.”

Taking a note of delays seen in infra expenditure, she said that efforts are underway to resolve the issue by Q3 or Q4 of FY22. “Delay in expenditure has been noted. Hopefully, in Q3FY22 and Q4FY22 we will clear it. So slippages, if anything - which should be worrying me - are if they are not spending, the infrastructure spending. But I wouldn’t think that would be a worry because most of the departments are conscious that they should go ahead with it.”

When asked about Air India disinvestment, she mentioned, “I am confident that we will be moving with disinvestment targets also. It is going on and keeping the time schedule. We will see how it goes because you will know when the tender documents are opened and what offers we have given everybody.”

