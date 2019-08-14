Moneycontrol Pro#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Risk of recession increased, we are worried, says Bank of America

Updated : August 14, 2019 01:56 PM IST

The Bank of America announced that the risk of recession in the next year is now greater than 30 percent.
The US-China trade war, which has now surpassed a year, has increased the overall threat level of a global recession.
India, for now, will likely be untouched by the recession, even though its economy is undergoing a crushing slowdown.
