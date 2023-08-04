Rising tomato prices: Punjab Governor orders to stop its consumption at Raj Bhawan

The Governor has expressed concern regarding the difficulties faced by the public due to the surge in tomato prices in recent weeks.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has issued an order to temporarily stop the consumption of tomato at Raj Bhawan due to the difficulties faced by people amid the skyrocketing prices of the vegetable.

The Governor expressed concern and empathy on the problems faced by the public due to the massive rice in tomato prices in recent weeks. He issued an order to temporarily take tomatoes off the menu at Raj Bhawan as “a gesture of solidarity with the citizens facing the impact of rising tomato prices.”

An official release from Raj Bhawan said that over the past few weeks, the people of State and UT have been grappling with an unprecedented escalation in the cost of tomatoes, a staple in many households across the state.

“Stopping or reducing the consumption of an article is bound to have an effect on its price; reducing demand will automatically lower the price. I hope people will use alternatives in their households for the time being and help to cut the surge in tomato prices”, Governor Purohit was quoted as saying by ANI News Agency.

The tomato prices have surged up to Rs 250 to Rs 280 per kilogram in many cities. Several factors including, supply chain disruptions, low yield and crop loss due to heavy rain, are being said to be behind this sudden rise in price of the vegetable.

In Chandigarh’s retail stores and supermarkets, the prices of tomatoes have soared up to Rs 250 per kg. At the same time mandis have been selling tomatoes at Rs 180 to Rs 200 per kg.

As per a PTI report, the price of tomatoes in the capital city has increased to Rs 250- 260 per kg. In Kolkata and Mumbai tomatoes are selling at Rs 192 per kg and Rs 157 per kg, respectively. The average of all India prices is estimated at Rs 137 per kilogram.