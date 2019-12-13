#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian stocks see brighter world as trade, UK clouds lift
Oil prices stabilize on OPEC supply deficit forecast
Sterling sparkles after election poll, yuan up on trade deal reports
Home Economy
Economy

Rising retail inflation, falling growth stoke worries of stagflation

Updated : December 13, 2019 08:29 AM IST

Annual retail inflation increased to 5.54 percent last month, faster than the 4.62 percent rate in October and ahead of 5.26 percent forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
October industrial output fell 3.8 percent year on year, dropping for the third straight month, with all three major sectors -- mining, manufacturing and electricity – shrinking.
"Today's IIP-CPI mix clearly signals that India is entering into a kind of stagflationary phase," said Rupa Rege-Nitsure, chief economist, L&T Financial Services.
Rising retail inflation, falling growth stoke worries of stagflation
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Bharat Bond ETF subscribed by 1.7 times on launch day

Bharat Bond ETF subscribed by 1.7 times on launch day

This stock turned Rs 10,000 into Rs 1 lakh in 10 years

This stock turned Rs 10,000 into Rs 1 lakh in 10 years

ISRO successfully launches RISAT-2BR1, 9 foreign satellites

ISRO successfully launches RISAT-2BR1, 9 foreign satellites

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV