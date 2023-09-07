Rising pulse prices a new cause of concern; govt intervenes

2 Min Read
After tomatoes, onions, other vegetables and fruits, pulses are pinching the consumers now. The government has already started taking preventative measures to keep the prices in check and ensure ample availability for domestic consumption. The government has made stock disclosure of masoor dal mandatory to keep prices in check.
|S.No.
|Commodity
|Price per kg
|Price rise vis-à-vis August (in %)
|Price rise vis-à-vis Sept 2022 (in %)
|1
|Tur dal
|142
|4
|28
|2
|Gram dal
|79
|7
|7
|3
|Urad dal
|116
|2
|6
|4
|Moong dal
|112
|2
|8
|5
|Masoor dal
|93
|2
|5
Data source: Department of Consumer Affairs as of Sept 6
It was expected that September rainfall would bring some relief by reviving kharif pulse crops. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast said that there is up to 40% chance that key pulse procuring states — Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh — can witness deficient rainfall this month, thus resulting in increasing pulse prices.
CNBC-TV18 has been reporting that delayed monsoon and deficient rainfall led to an 8.5% drop in sowing area under pulses as compared to 2022. The sowing area under pulses dropped from 130.13 lakh hectare in 2022 to 119.09 lakh hectare in 2023, the least in three years. The uneven rainfall is also expected to affect the yield. Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha, Tamil Nadu reported a drop in the sowing area of pulses. These factors led to a rise in pulses' prices.
First Published: Sept 7, 2023 4:50 PM IST
