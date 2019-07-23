Business
Rise in government borrowing can weigh on corporate sector, says outgoing RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya
Updated : July 23, 2019 12:04 PM IST
In a lecture shared by the RBI late on Monday, Acharya said India’s borrowing relative to its output has ranged from 67 percent to 85 percent since 2000 and has outpaced many emerging markets including China.
India should cut back on subsidies and programs that are not delivering long-term growth and divest more of its public sector holdings, Acharya said.
