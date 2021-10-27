Rise in global wealth accompanied by mismanagement of natural resources: World Bank

The global level of wealth has grown in recent years, but only by exacerbating inequalities and through unsustainable economic practices, said a World Bank report. The World Bank has highlighted that global wealth grew significantly between 1995 and 2018, but has been accompanied by mismanagement of natural resources and growing global wealth inequality.

'The Changing Wealth of Nations 2021' report measured the wealth of 146 nations, by calculating their renewable natural capital (such as forests, cropland, and ocean resources), nonrenewable natural capital (such as minerals and fossil fuels), human capital (earnings over a person’s lifetime), produced capital (such as buildings and infrastructure), and net foreign assets. It was the first time in the report’s history that blue natural capital, which is represented by mangroves and ocean fisheries, was included in the calculations.

“A deeper and more nuanced understanding of the sustainability of wealth is crucial to a green, resilient, and inclusive future,” said World Bank Managing Director for Development Policy and Partnerships, Mari Pangestu. “It is essential that renewable natural capital and human capital are given the same importance as more traditional sources of economic growth, so that policymakers take steps to enable long-term prosperity.”

Forest wealth per capita in low and middle-income nations declined by 8 percent over the 23 year period, and global fish stocks collapsed by 83 percent. The international financial institution’s report also stated that mispricing of fossil fuels, by not adjusting for their emissions and harmful effects, can lead to overvaluation and overconsumption. The bank instead suggested investments into more sustainable forms of growth.

“Development can be put on a more sustainable path by taking a comprehensive view of wealth and putting in place policy measures including carbon pricing to better value and nurture assets such as forests, mangroves, and human capital,” the report stated.

“The Changing Wealth of Nations provides the data and analysis to help governments get prices and policies right for sustainable development,” said World Bank Global Director for Environment, Natural Resources, and the Blue Economy, Karin Kemper.

“By ignoring polluting and climate warming impacts, fossil fuel assets have historically been overvalued, while assets that contribute to climate mitigation, like forests, are undervalued," he added.

The single biggest contributor to global wealth remains human capital, which comprised 64 percent of the global wealth in 2018. However, while middle-income countries increased investment into human capital, low-income countries are expected to suffer disproportionately from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Estimates suggest that low-income countries will suffer a loss of 14 percent of total human capital as a result of the pandemic. The low-income countries also saw next to little growth in global wealth, with just a single percent increase from 1995 to 2018. 33 percent of the low-income nations in fact saw a net decrease in their wealth per capita, often due to their degrading of renewable natural assets, which accounts for around 23 percent of their wealth.

In regional trends, while South Asia’s wealth grew tremendously over the monitored period, its explosive population growth has kept the region one of the poorest in the world. Human capital makes up nearly 50 percent of the wealth in the region but 80 percent of that is only attributed to males. For policy suggestions, the World Bank estimated that achieving gender parity could increase human capital by 42 percent. Additionally, air pollution remained a large threat to the human capital in the region.