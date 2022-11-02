Ten reasons why this might be India’s breakout moment

Mini
India has done a lot of heavy lifting over the last few years, feels Ridham Desai, Head of India-Equity Research & India Equity Strategist, Morgan Stanley.
Desai believes that over the next 10 years, India could account for 20 percent of the growth that world will generate. In next 10 years, GDP growth will be robust for India. The country is becoming both the office and factory to the world, offshoring is a big positive trigger for India, he said.
