    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeeconomy Newsridham desai morgan stanley india gdp growth stock market bse nse 15071401.htm

    Ten reasons why this might be India’s breakout moment

    Ten reasons why this might be India’s breakout moment

    Ten reasons why this might be India’s breakout moment
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)

    Mini

    India has done a lot of heavy lifting over the last few years, feels Ridham Desai, Head of India-Equity Research & India Equity Strategist, Morgan Stanley. 

    India has done a lot of heavy lifting over the last few years, feels Ridham Desai, Head of India-Equity Research & India Equity Strategist, Morgan Stanley.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Unemployment rate rises, hiring slows in October — Rural Indians lose more jobs than urban

    Unemployment rate rises, hiring slows in October — Rural Indians lose more jobs than urban

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Indian startups hiring fewer senior staffers as gig workers muscle in: Razorpay report

    Indian startups hiring fewer senior staffers as gig workers muscle in: Razorpay report

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Gold prices: Will likely Fed rate hike add sparkle to yellow metal?

    Gold prices: Will likely Fed rate hike add sparkle to yellow metal?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Decoding rule 132 of income tax and how it impacts you

    Decoding rule 132 of income tax and how it impacts you

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Desai believes that over the next 10 years, India could account for 20 percent of the growth that world will generate. In next 10 years, GDP growth will be robust for India. The country is becoming both the office and factory to the world, offshoring is a big positive trigger for India, he said.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Ridham DesaiRidham Desai of Morgan Stanley

    Next Article

    All eyes on US Fed decision — 75 bps priced in but will there be a downshift

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng