Rich Indians want to invest abroad - and their interest in investment visas is proof

India’s wealthy citizens are increasingly looking to invest their money in foreign countries, going by the interest in inquiries they’re making to obtain investment visas.

An investment visa, like the popular EB-5 VISA which enables individuals to immigrate to the USA by investing in the country, is a route that high net worth Indians often take to obtain residence in other nations. While the EB5 remains a popular choice for the wealthy, interest is fast shifting to European countries.

“Families are now asking themselves, for 250,000 Euros, do we want to buy a holiday home in Goa, or home in Greece and at the same time get a Schengen residency which gives me VISA-free access to 26 Schengen states along with it? , Nirbhay Bhalla, who heads the South Asia Team at the world’s largest citizenship by investment planning firm Henley & Partners told CNBC-TV18.

According to the firm, inquiries for investment-based immigration from Indian High Net Worth Individuals saw a record 62 percent jump in 2020. These queries continued to grow in 2021 -- surging 30 percent in just the first five months of the year.

It’s worth delving into what’s leading High Net Worth individuals to want to take off from India and diversify their wealth outside the country. First, the trend is not new.

“Families have been looking to obtain a secondary citizenship abroad for many years now, but especially so in the last 3-4 years. In the past year especially as people stayed home due to Covid-19, they had time to talk to their families about their investment, education & retirement plans, and a lot of HNI professionals and business families asked us about these investment options”, a wealth management firm which works with HNI clients told CNBC-TV18.

The reasons include expansion of business to other territories for HNI families, better education & work opportunities for children in global markets, and a desire to be truly global, transnational citizens.

Even as interest in investment-based migration Indian skies were closed and international borders were barred due to the global outbreak of Covid-19, actual migration out of the country was rarely possible. But Covid-led uncertainties also led wealthy Indians to move towards mitigating their sovereign risk – and not put all their investment eggs in one basket.

“ Uncertain events around the world typically increase our inquiries, that’s the nature of the business we are in. People have realised how imp it is to have an alternative residence”, Handa said.

European investment visas become attractive

While the citizenship-by-investment route has traditionally been associated with the EB5 Visa in the US, interest is increasingly shifting to European countries which offer citizenship by investment to Indians at relatively lower investment thresholds & faster timelines.

According to actual applications received by Henley & Partners, the most popular destination in 2020 was the Portugal Golden Residence Program which costs 280,000 Euros in real estate investment, Canada's Quebec Immigrant Investor Program which costs 1.2 million Canadian Dollars for a period of 5 years at no interest, Malta's Permanent Residence program which requires a minimum contribution of 175,000 Euros for mixed capital requirements, and the Greece Golden Visa which comes with a minimum real e-statement investment of 250,000 Euros. HNIs are also opting for the Thai Elite Visa, which costs only 15,000 USD for 5 years of residency.

Covid-19 prevents actual migration

Investment migration is also a global trend and was picking up pace even before the pandemic hit.

The Global Wealth Migration Report, which studied HNI migration said India lost 7,000 Or 2 percent of its HNIs in 2019. However, migration data for the "Covid-year" -- 2020-2021, provisionally shows that actual emigration fell, most probably due to global travel restrictions, according to Andrew Amoils, Head Researcher, New World Wealth.

“Our feeling is that because of the travel restrictions it is very unlikely that many wealthy people have moved during 2020 and 2021, and a lot of the investor visa programs which were in place in Portugal and the rest of Europe will have to lower their investment thresholds to encourage more people to move. At the moment people are not that keen to move, the world is a very uncertain place. There obviously has been an organic movement of people where people have already had citizenship in another country and moved to those countries” Amoils told CNBC-TV18.