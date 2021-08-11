Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj: GST Council to take up rate rationalisation; assures industry of stable tax regime

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj on Wednesday said that the government is tempted to tinker with goods and services tax (GST) rates but won't do it for the need of stability. The country's top financial official also added that the next GST Council likely will take up rate rationalisation, inverted duty structures, and rejig of items exempt from GST.

"Tempted to tinker GST rates but we need stability," Bajaj said while addressing at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event.

The upcoming GST Council agenda may look at bringing some items out of the exemption bracket, Bajaj added, while saying that overall GST rates need to be low.

"The revenue-neutral rate for GST was about 15.6 percent and the current rate is 11.4-11.5 percent which the RBI in a study has told us. Rates have actually come down at a macro level, in a few sectors they may have gone up but we have to look at solutions to bring down rates which are very high and take out certain items which are exempted, inverted duty structures so we need to do that I am sure and in the coming GST Council meeting when we give this agenda I am sure we will be able to get those things," he said.

On GST revenues, Bajaj said they are stable at over Rs 1 lakh crore by increasing compliance.

He also added, "hope to see a better tax GDP ratio this year without raising rates."

Talking about the tax base, the revenue secretary said we need to increase the tax base and the current tax buoyancy is due to a lot of quiet steps taken by the government.

On the corporate sector, Bajaj said the government doesn't want to increase tax rates for the corporate sector.

“The whole idea is to give the corporate sector time to plan itself, give it a stable tax regime so that so that you are able to decide on other things, whether you want to invest where you want to invest and how you want to invest."

The revenue secretary also added that the CBDT has been asked to clear refund backlog in the same financial year and won't call the industry to pay extra taxes in the month of March.

“The message I have given to my officers here is don’t look at every penny. It’s ok to lose a pound if the economy gives me 10 pounds. That is the attitude that the revenue department would be working, and should be working with.”

Bajaj also added that the cess on the auto sector will continue for a few more years.