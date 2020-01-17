#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Revenue secretary holds high-level meeting, asks tax departments to meet collection targets

Updated : January 17, 2020 06:39 PM IST

Pandey revises GST collection target to Rs 1.15 lakh crore for each of the next two months and Rs 1.25 lakh crore for the last month.
A fresh drive by the revenue department will now begin, where the taxman will start sending SMSs, emails to all identified fraudulent or excess ITC claimants.
Revenue secretary holds high-level meeting, asks tax departments to meet collection targets
