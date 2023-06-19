CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsRetail sales grow 7% in May on back of a high base, says RAI

Retail sales grow 7% in May on back of a high base, says RAI

Retail sales grow 7% in May on back of a high base, says RAI
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Shilpa Ranipeta  Jun 19, 2023 4:31:09 PM IST (Updated)

Over the past year, owing to pent up demand post the pandemic and low base, retail sales saw healthy double-digit growth. For instance, Retail sales were up 23 percent in April 2022, while they grew 24 percent in May 2022.

India’s retail sales grew seven percent in the month of May over the same month last year, according to data from the Retailers Association of India (RAI). Sales in May came in on the same lines as March and April, which saw a moderate six percent growth, indicating the slowest expansion in sales in over a year.

From a category standpoint, categories like sport goods and furniture saw the slowest growth of two percent in May, which could be attributed to wearing off of pandemic-related trends.
Footwear sales grew three percent, while apparels grew nine percent for May. Beauty, wellness and personal care category continued to remain subdued, growing five percent, while consumer electronics also saw a growth of just five percent despite the summer month of May usually being a peak season for consumer durable products like air conditioners and refrigerators.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X