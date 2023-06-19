Retail sales grow 7% in May on back of a high base, says RAI

Over the past year, owing to pent up demand post the pandemic and low base, retail sales saw healthy double-digit growth. For instance, Retail sales were up 23 percent in April 2022, while they grew 24 percent in May 2022.

India’s retail sales grew seven percent in the month of May over the same month last year, according to data from the Retailers Association of India (RAI). Sales in May came in on the same lines as March and April, which saw a moderate six percent growth, indicating the slowest expansion in sales in over a year.

From a category standpoint, categories like sport goods and furniture saw the slowest growth of two percent in May, which could be attributed to wearing off of pandemic-related trends.

Footwear sales grew three percent, while apparels grew nine percent for May. Beauty, wellness and personal care category continued to remain subdued, growing five percent, while consumer electronics also saw a growth of just five percent despite the summer month of May usually being a peak season for consumer durable products like air conditioners and refrigerators.