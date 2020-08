India's retail inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded 6.93 percent in the month of July as food prices continued to soar due to disrupted supply chains, showed data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Thursday.

The retail inflation based on Consumer Prince Index was 6.09 percent in June 2020 and 3.15 percent in the year-ago period.

The food inflation, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, increased to 9.62 percent in July. The retail inflation in June was 6.23 percent, while the food inflation stood at 8.72 percent.