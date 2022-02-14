Retail inflation spikes to a 7-month high of 6.01% in January

India's benchmark inflation rate, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to a seven-month high of 6.01 percent year-on-year in January 2022, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday showed.

The Consumer Price Index-based retail inflation was 5.66 percent in December 2021 and 4.06 percent in January 2021.

As per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the inflation in the food basket was 5.43 percent in January 2022 as against 4.05 percent in the preceding month.

The Reserve Bank of India, which mainly factors in the CPI-based inflation, has been tasked by the government to keep the inflation at 4 percent, with a margin of 2 percent on either side.