Retail inflation spikes to 4.62% in October on rising food prices

Retail inflation based on consumer price index (CPI) accelerated to 4.62 percent in October against 3.99 percent in September due to the high prices of food items, government data showed on Wednesday.

On year-on-year (yoy) basis, the inflation was 3.21 percent in October 2018.

As per the CPI data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the food inflation was 7.89 percent in October 2019, up from 5.11 percent in the preceding month.



Vegetables inflation at 26% vs 15.4% (MoM).



Housing inflation at 4.58% vs 4.75% (MoM).



Fuel and light inflation at -2.02% vs -2.18% (MoM).



Clothing and footwear inflation at 1.65% vs 0.96% (MoM).



Cereals inflation at 2.16% vs 1.66% (MoM).



October CPI core inflation at 3.5% vs 4% (MoM).



Pulses inflation at 11.72% vs 8.4% (MoM).



The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mainly factors in the CPI-based inflation to arrive at its bi-monthly monetary policy. The RBI has been asked to keep the retail inflation at around 4 percent.

With this figure, retail inflation exceeded RBI's medium-term target of 4 percent for the first time in 15 months.