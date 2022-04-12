Retail inflation rises to 6.95% in March, industrial output grew 1.7% in February

While industrial output as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) recorded 1.7 percent in the month of February 2022 as compared to 3.6 percent in the year-ago period. Industrial output, or factory output, is the closest approximation for measuring the economic activity of the country's business landscape.

India's retail inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped to 6.95 percent in the month of March 2022 as compared to 4.29 percent reported in the year-ago period, showed data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Tuesday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was 6.07 percent in February. The inflation in the food basket was 7.68 percent in March, up from 5.85 percent in the preceding month.

While industrial output as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose 1.7 percent in the month of February 2022 as compared to 3.6 percent in the year-ago period, mainly on account of rise in the mining sector and power generation.

According to the government data, the manufacturing sector recorded a growth of 0.8 percent. The IIP had declined 3.2 percent in February 2021. The cumulative growth in April-February 2021-22 worked out to be 12.5 percent.

In the year-ago period, there was a contraction of 11.1 percent. During the 11-month period, the manufacturing sector recorded a growth of 12.9 percent whereas it was a decline of 12.5 percent in the year-ago period.

According to the CNBC-TV18 Poll of Economists, the forecast CPI was estimated at 6.28 percent and February IIP was pegged at 2.7 percent.

The March inflation numbers remained above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) comfort level for the third month in a row, mainly on account of a rise in food prices.

The Reserve Bank, which mainly factors in CPI-based inflation while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy, has been tasked by the government to keep it at 4 percent, with a tolerance band of 2 percent on either side.

