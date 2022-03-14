Retail inflation rises marginally to 6.07% in February from 6.01% in January

As per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), food inflation was at 5.85 percent in February this fiscal compared to 5.43 percent in the preceding month.

Retail inflation rose to 6.07 percent in February as compared to 5.03 percent reported in the year-ago period due to higher prices of certain food items, as per government data released on Monday.

According to the CNBC-TV18 poll of economists, the forecast CPI was estimated at 6 percent. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was 5.59 percent in December 2021 and 6.01 percent in January 2022.

The Reserve Bank of India, which mainly factors in the CPI-based inflation, has been tasked by the government to keep the inflation at 4 percent, with a margin of 2 percent on either side.

The wholesale price-based inflation in February rose to 13.11 percent on hardening of prices of crude oil and non-food items, even though food articles softened.

As per the government data released, WPI inflation has remained in double digits for the 11th consecutive month beginning April 2021. Inflation last month was 12.96 percent, while in February last year, it was 4.83 percent.