Retail inflation rises to 4.91% in November

India's retail inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded 4.91 percent in the month of November 2021 as compared to 6.93 percent reported in the year-ago period, showed data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Monday.

The CPI-based inflation in September 2021 was at 4.35 percent and in October 2021 it was 4.48 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had kept the key interest rate unchanged in its monetary policy review in December. It focuses mainly on the CPI while deciding its bi-monthly monetary policy.

The RBI has projected the CPI inflation at 5.3 percent during 2021-22 -- 5.1 percent in the third quarter and 5.7 percent in the fourth quarter of the fiscal, with risks, broadly balanced. CPI inflation for Q1 2022-23 is projected at 5 percent.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)