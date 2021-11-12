Retail inflation rises marginally to 4.48% in October

Retail inflation inches up to 4.48 percent in October on the back of uptick in food prices, the government data showed on Friday. The consumer price index (CPI) based inflation was at 4.35 percent in September.

The CPI inflation, according to the CNBC-TV18 poll, was expected to be at 4.21 percent in October versus 7.61 percent in October 2020.

According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) , food inflation rose to 0.85 percent in October, compared to 0.68 percent in the preceding month. The vegetable inflation is at -19.43 percent versus -22.47 percent in September.

Inflation in the pulses category stood at 5.42 percent during the month vis-a-vis 8.75 percent in September. Clothing and footwear inflation came in at 7.39 percent as against 7.16 percent last month.

Fuel and light inflation is at 14.35 percent and housing inflation is at 3.54 percent. It was at 13.63 percent and 3.58 percent respectively in September.

The Reserve Bank , which mainly factors in CPI-based inflation while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy, has been tasked by the government to keep it at 4 percent, with a tolerance band of 2 percent on either side.

The RBI has projected the CPI inflation at 5.3 percent for 2021-2022 -- 5.1 percent in second quarter, 4.5 percent in third; 5.8 percent in last quarter of the fiscal, with risks broadly balanced. The retail inflation during April-June period of 2022-23 is projected at 5.2 percent.

(With inputs from PTI)